Prabhas looks dashing, oozes self-love in ‘The Raja Saab’ 1st look

Mumbai: The makers of the upcoming Prabhas-starrer movie ‘The Raja Saab’ unveiled the first glimpse of the film on Monday.

The special video showcases Prabhas in a dashing avatar and brings back his vintage energetic charm. It opens with Prabhas making an entry on a bike to an aesthetic vintage location. He then steps down from his bike, holding a bouquet of sunflowers and admiring himself in the bike mirror before putting the flowers on himself.

The video also revealed that the film has booked its release for April 10, 2025. Currently, 40 per cent of the film’s shoot is completed, and another massive schedule is set to commence on August 2.

The film features music by composer S.S. Thaman, with Ram Laxman Masters and King Solomon handling the fight choreography, guaranteeing whistle-worthy moments on the big screen. Baahubali fame Kamalakannan R.C. is in charge of the VFX, ensuring a visual spectacle is delivered on the big screen.

Directed by Maruthi and produced by Viswa Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory, ‘The Raja Saab’ will be released in five languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Meanwhile, Prabhas was recently seen in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ which has emerged as the biggest hit of 2024. The film, which blends science fiction and mythology, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. It is inspired by Hindu scriptures. The film has collected Rs. 1024.55 crore at the global box office.