Prabhas’ next film The Raja Saab’s story leaked, read here

Raja Saab is a horror comedy and stars Prabhas and Malavika Mohanan lead roles

Official The Rajasaab still
Official The Rajasaab still. (Source: Instagram)

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Prabhas surprised his fans with the new movie announcement on Sankranti. He will be soon seen in director Maruthi’s upcoming film, “The Raja Saab”.

The makers of the film shared Prabhas’ first look in lungi that sent fans frenzy. Ever since the movie was announced, fans have been curious to know more and more about the project including the female lead and expected release date.

And now, the plot summary of The Raja Saab has been leaked on IMDb. The story reads: “It revolves around a Couple who fall in love but are set to change destiny due to a negative energy.”

Maruthi expressed surprise at the plot summary presented on IMDb, stating that he had been shooting with a different script . He took to social media to post a snapshot of the IMDb summary of the film, accompanied by his clever and playful response.

The director’s response has garnered much attention from fans. Maruthi wrote, “Ararare I don’t know this plot So shooting with different script. Ippudu IMDB Samajam accept chestada mari (Now, will the IMDB community accept it?).”

It is important to note that the details on the IMDb page are entirely inaccurate, and the director has confirmed that he has been shooting with a different script.

The Raja Saab is a horror comedy and stars Prabhas and Malavika Mohanan lead roles. The music for the film is composed by S Thaman. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

