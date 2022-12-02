‘Prabhas owns KBR park?’ Fans on reports of star owning 84-acre land in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: After Arjun Kapoor’s reaction to a recent article that claimed that Malaika Arora is pregnant, now movie producer Shobu Yarlagadda from the Tollywood industry has reacted to an article that reported Bahubali actor Prabhas has a villa that is spread across 84 acres in Jubilee hills, an expensive neighbourhood in Hyderabad.

Shobu took to his Twitter and wrote “@TimesNow Really ? Do you guys have any idea what 84 acres in Jubilee Hills even means ? I guess your reporters can write and publish any garbage and tag a celebrity name to it ! And how can “lavish” and “simple” be in the same sentence!”

.@TimesNow Really ? Do you guys have any idea what 84 acres in Jubilee Hills even means ? 🤣🤣 I guess your reporters can write and publish any garbage and tag a celebrity name to it ! And how can "lavish" and "simple" be in the same sentence! 😁 https://t.co/7SoTRmiAsR — Shobu Yarlagadda (@Shobu_) December 1, 2022

As per reports, the land rate in Jubilee Hills is approximately 1 lakh per sq. ft, which adds up to Rs. 36k crores for 84-acre land. After his tweet, many Prabhas fans got furious and started trolling the news portal for covering fake or baseless news. Many even went on to mock the article saying, “Maybe prabhas owns kbr park.”

Here are a couple of tweets from the fans.

Maybe prabhas owns kbr park !!! — konakalla anurag (@anuragkonakalla) December 1, 2022

@TimesNow I know you have already stooped to the lowest levels of putrefaction but this article raises another bar for you. Great article that showcases your lewdness for attention! @Shobu_ Big applause for pointing the clowns who do all the nonsense except journalism — T.Rex 🦖 (@The_Basic_Dino) December 1, 2022

🤣for 60crs, probably u will get 2 or 3 acres of land in jubileehills, Max 4acre. 84acres, @TimesNow ur news is garbage bro. Correct it or fire that reporter or tell us where u find such cheap land, we shall also buy some. — SatKu (@SatKu2709) December 1, 2022

84 acres of land in jubilee hills is just 1.05 crore? And they used radheshyam' sets photo…old media has come down to attention seeking. — MVM (@MVMsEra) December 1, 2022

Journalism died long ago sir! Just sensationalism. — Ashoka Ranadheer (@ashes9999) December 1, 2022

On the professional front, Prabhas is currently shooting for Project K co-starring Deepika Padukone in the lead. He also has two other big projects — Salaar and Adipurush in his kitty.