‘Prabhas owns KBR park?’ Fans on reports of star owning 84-acre land in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: After Arjun Kapoor’s reaction to a recent article that claimed that Malaika Arora is pregnant, now movie producer Shobu Yarlagadda from the Tollywood industry has reacted to an article that reported Bahubali actor Prabhas has a villa that is spread across 84 acres in Jubilee hills, an expensive neighbourhood in Hyderabad.
Shobu took to his Twitter and wrote “@TimesNow Really ? Do you guys have any idea what 84 acres in Jubilee Hills even means ? I guess your reporters can write and publish any garbage and tag a celebrity name to it ! And how can “lavish” and “simple” be in the same sentence!”
As per reports, the land rate in Jubilee Hills is approximately 1 lakh per sq. ft, which adds up to Rs. 36k crores for 84-acre land. After his tweet, many Prabhas fans got furious and started trolling the news portal for covering fake or baseless news. Many even went on to mock the article saying, “Maybe prabhas owns kbr park.”
Here are a couple of tweets from the fans.
On the professional front, Prabhas is currently shooting for Project K co-starring Deepika Padukone in the lead. He also has two other big projects — Salaar and Adipurush in his kitty.