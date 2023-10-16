Prabhas quits Instagram after leaving Hyderabad?

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Prabhas, known for his roles in blockbuster movies, is currently on a recovery break after undergoing knee surgery in Europe. Reports indicate that the actor will be resting in Europe for another 15 days before continuing his recovery at home in Hyderabad for an additional 6 to 7 weeks.

Adding to the intrigue, Prabhas’ official Instagram account mysteriously vanished, leaving fans and the public confused. His account was ‘unavailable’ on the social media platform for over a day. Neither Prabhas nor his team gave any official statement regarding this unexpected disappearance.

#Dunki vs #Salaar clash going on a very next level …

SRK fans reported and su*spended actor #prabhas instagram account 🙏🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/LfE7aUIrxG — Cheemrag (@itxcheemrag) October 15, 2023

The disappearance of the actor’s Instagram account sparked a flurry of speculations and discussions among fans and the public. Some speculated that he may have chosen to delete his account due to his limited activity on the platform.

On the other hand, others considered the possibility that this could be a strategic move tied to the promotional campaign for his upcoming movie ‘Salaar’ which is set to clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dunki’ on December 22.

However, the mystery has now been solved. Prabhas’ Instagram account was reportedly down due to technical issues but it has now been restored. The actor has over 10.1M followers on the photo-sharing platform.

On the professional front, apart from Salaar, Prabhas has a crazy line-up of movies in his kitty. He has Salaar, Project K and a movie with Maruthi.