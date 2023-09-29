Prabhas’ ‘Salaar’ clashes with ‘Dunki’, to release on Dec 22

‘Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire’ is an action film produced by Hombale Films which has earlier produced films like ‘K.G.F.’ and ‘Kantara’

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 29th September 2023 12:37 pm IST
Highest paid actor Prabhas' salary for his next movie Salaar
Prabhas (Instagram)

Mumbai: The upcoming Prabhas-starrer action film ‘Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire’, has officially booked its release for Christmas this year as the film releases in theatres on December 22. With this, the stage for the biggest ever clash in Indian cinema is set as the Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar’ will muscle it out against the Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dunki’, which too releases during the Christmas.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The makers of the Prabhas-starrer film took to their X handle (formerly called Twitter) and announced the release date. Sharing the posters of the film in multiple languages, they wrote, “Coming Bloody Soon #SalaarCeaseFire Worldwide Release On Dec 22, 2023 (sic)”.

The poster features a bloodied avatar of Prabhas as he holds a weapon in his hands staring into the camera.

MS Education Academy

The film has been directed by Prashanth Neel, who is known for his ‘K.G.F.’ franchise. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu.

‘Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire’ is an action film produced by Hombale Films which has earlier produced films like ‘K.G.F.’ and ‘Kantara’.

‘Dunki’, which marks SRK’s first collaboration with superstar director Rajkumar Hirani also stars Taapsee Pannu as the female lead.

The clash between the two mega releases will certainly not prove good for the industry and affect their individual opening figures as well as it will divide the cinegoers by presenting a compelling choice at both ends.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 29th September 2023 12:37 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button