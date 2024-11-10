Prabhas sets new salary record with Hombale films collaboration

Hyderabad: This year has been big for Prabhas, who recently starred in Kalki 2898 AD, the fourth highest-grossing film in India. Adding to his success, Hombale Films has now signed a major three-film deal with him, starting with Salaar 2. Here’s what we know about the deal and his impressive salary.

A Three-Film Deal with Top Directors

Hombale Films, known for hits like KGF and Kantara, is teaming up with Prabhas for three movies, set for release in 2026, 2027, and 2028. Salaar 2, directed by Prashanth Neel, will be the first. There’s also buzz that directors like Lokesh Kanagaraj and Prashant Varma may direct the next two films, adding to fans’ excitement.

𝐌𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐋𝐚𝐬𝐭!#PrabhasXHombal3Films



We are proud to unite with the Rebel Star, #Prabhas, in a groundbreaking three-film partnership that celebrates the essence of Indian cinema and aims to take it to the world. This is a declaration of… pic.twitter.com/E4osJGaMgR — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) November 8, 2024

Prabhas’ Record-Breaking Salary

Reports say Prabhas will earn 600 crores for this deal, which breaks down to 200 crores per movie—making him the highest-paid Indian actor for a single film. Unlike Allu Arjun’s 260-crore deal for Pushpa: The Rule, which includes profit-sharing, Prabhas’s pay is a fixed salary, showing his strong draw at the box office.

What’s Next for Prabhas?

With Baahubali and Kalki 2898 AD already on the list of India’s top-grossing films, Prabhas is one of India’s most bankable stars. Apart from the Hombale projects, he’s also working on Spirit, The Raja Saab, Hanu Ragavapudi Project, and Salaar 2.