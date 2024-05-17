Prabhas shakes India with Insta story, Google goes gaga too

Hyderabad: Prabhas is all over the internet currently. Why? His just one small Instagram story and everybody is going gaga over it.

On Friday morning, the Rebel star took to his social media and wrote, “Darlings!!..Finally someone very special is about to enter our life..Wait cheyandi.”

#Prabhas anna instagram Story 😮😮😮



Marriage fix aindha 🤩🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/c0rl0sGhSS — Prabhas Fan (@ivdsai) May 17, 2024

This simple yet puzzling message has left fans and media alike wondering: did Prabhas just hint at his wedding?

Prabhas’ name is trending across every social media platform and TV news channel in the country.

The frenzy has reached such heights that even Google India, on their official Twitter, couldn’t resist joining the trend. Their tweet, “saw the story and got curious, darlings,” acknowledges the widespread curiosity and excitement surrounding the actor’s post.

saw the story and got curious, darlings 👀 pic.twitter.com/fjWFCzPnbF — Google India (@GoogleIndia) May 17, 2024

Although there is no clarity and official confirmation on this speculation. Fans are trying to decode the true meaning behind Prabhas’ words. Is it a teaser for an upcoming film, or is the actor setting the stage for a grand personal revelation?

Prabhas’ Upcoming Projects

Prabhas is currently occupied with Kalki 2898 AD as he gears up for multiple projects such as The Rajasaab and Spirit. Kalki 2898 AD, a sci-fi thriller, has managed to assemble Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and Deepika Padukone on its cast list – making it one of the most awaited films this year.