Hyderabad: When we talk about big stars in India, Prabhas is always on the list. He is one of the busiest actors right now, jumping from one film to another. With massive projects like Salaar, Project K, and The Raja Saab, Prabhas has back-to-back work lined up.

Among all these films, one of the most exciting ones is ‘Spirit’, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. This combo has made fans super excited. Ever since the film was announced, fans have been waiting for the shooting to begin. And now, the good news is finally here!

During an event in the US, Pranay Reddy Vanga, who is also one of the producers and the brother of director Sandeep, shared that ‘Spirit’ will start shooting in September 2025. The shoot will begin with a few actors, and Prabhas will join the team in November, once he completes his other films. Earlier, the film got delayed because of changes in the cast and Prabhas’ busy schedule.

Triptii Dimri Replaces Deepika Padukone

At first, Deepika Padukone was supposed to be the female lead. But due to date issues, she left the project. Now, Triptii Dimri, who acted in Animal, has joined as the lead actress. Fans are happy with this fresh pairing.

‘Spirit’ is said to be an action-packed cop drama, where Prabhas will play an honest and powerful police officer. Most of the film will be shot in Thailand, and the team is planning something big and stylish.

Big Budget and Big Music

The film will have multiple music directors, and Harshavardhan Rameshwar, who worked on Arjun Reddy and Animal, has already completed the background music. The film will be shot in Telugu and later dubbed into Hindi and other languages.