Prabhas’ Spirit movie seals massive OTT deal before shoot begins

Hyderabad: Pan India star Prabhas is currently working on multiple big projects, including The Raja Saab, Fauji, and Spirit. Among these, Spirit has become the talk of the industry because of its massive digital rights deal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is being made on a global scale with intense action and emotional drama. The shooting began with a grand muhurat ceremony in Hyderabad where megastar Chiranjeevi was the chief guest.

Spirit OTT Rights

Even before completing the first shooting schedule, Spirit created a new record in the OTT market. A leading streaming platform has reportedly purchased the digital rights for a huge Rs 160 crore. This is one of the biggest digital deals in Indian cinema. The fact that the film was sold at such a high price even before a teaser or poster was released shows the trust in Prabhas’ market and Vanga’s brand of filmmaking.

Prabhas as a Powerful Police Officer

In Spirit, Prabhas will be seen as an intense and powerful police officer for the first time in his career. The director has reportedly asked him to maintain a lean look since he will perform most of his own stunts. Tripti Dimri plays the female lead, while Prakash Raj, Vivek Oberoi, and others have key roles. There is also buzz that Kajol may join the cast.

Other Films Yet to Close OTT Deals

While Spirit has sealed a record deal, The Raja Saab and Fauji are still in negotiation. OTT platforms are moving slowly because they already have several Prabhas films lined up. The Raja Saab is almost finalized, but Fauji has not made progress yet.

Spirit is expected to hit theatres in 2027. Fans worldwide are eagerly waiting as this film is likely to become a milestone in Prabhas’ career.