Prabhas stylish look revealed in ‘The Raja Saab’ poster

Hyderabad: Prabhas, the pan-Indian superstar, is riding high on the success of his recent hit, Kalki 2898 AD. As fans eagerly await his next big-screen appearance, one project, in particular, has everyone talking: The Raja Saab.

This captivating romantic horror film, directed by Maruthi, promises to be an exciting addition to Prabhas’s diverse filmography. Produced under the People Media Factory banner, the film is poised to captivate audiences across India.

Adding to the excitement, the filmmakers have announced a special preview of the film, set to be released tomorrow at 5:03 PM. This preview, aptly titled the “Fan India Glimpse,” is highly anticipated by Prabhas’s dedicated fan base, who are eager to catch a first look at the superstar’s new avatar.

Vare Vare Vare Vare Vachesadu Raja Saab 🥁🥁



The beloved darling we all cherish is coming back… Inka Shake ey 🕺🕺#TheRajaSaab 𝐅𝐀𝐍 𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐀 𝐆𝐋𝐈𝐌𝐏𝐒𝐄 tomorrow at 5:03PM 🔥🔥



#Prabhas @DirectorMaruthi pic.twitter.com/rEKmwAB4Os — The RajaSaab (@rajasaabmovie) July 28, 2024

The buzz around The Raja Saab reached new heights with the unveiling of a vibrant poster featuring Prabhas in a stylish look.

This visual treat has been specially crafted by Maruthi to showcase Prabhas’s vintage charm and energy, a nod to the actor’s earlier iconic roles. Fans are eagerly awaiting this glimpse, which promises to highlight Prabhas’s distinctive style and charisma, signaling a new chapter in his illustrious career.

The Raja Saab will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, ensuring a wide reach across India.

The film boasts an impressive lineup of talent, with music composed by the national award-winning Thaman S, cinematography by Karthik Palani, and VFX by Kamal Kannan. This star-studded team, combined with Prabhas’s magnetic presence, sets the stage for another blockbuster hit.