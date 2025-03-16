Prabhas takes a backseat? Amitabh Bachchan leads Kalki 2

Mumbai: Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, was a massive success. The movie mixed Indian mythology with a futuristic world and made over Rs. 1,180 crore worldwide. Fans loved the performances of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. The film ended on a cliffhanger, making people excited for the next part.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Role Gets Bigger

Exciting news for fans! Amitabh Bachchan, who played Ashwatthama, will have a bigger role in Kalki 2. After finishing Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, he will start shooting in May 2025. His scenes will be filmed until mid-June.

What’s Coming in the Sequel?

The new movie will continue the story of Prabhas’ character Bhairava/Karna and his connection with Ashwatthama. Their mission is to protect Sumathi’s unborn child, an important part of the story. Fans also want Deepika Padukone’s role to have more depth this time.

The sequel will also introduce a new world called Flux Lands and a tribe called the Nomens. This time, the movie will have even bigger action scenes, with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan’s character, Supreme Commander Yaskin, facing off in intense battles.

While a short part of the movie was filmed last year, major action scenes are yet to be shot. A large set has been built near Hyderabad for these scenes. Since Prabhas is busy with other films like The Raja Saab and Fauji, the makers may first film scenes with Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan.