Prabhas’ The Raja Saab postponed: What could be the reason?

Hyderabad: Prabhas fans will have to wait a little longer for his upcoming movie The Raja Saab. Initially set to release on April 10, 2025, the film has been postponed. The exact new release date hasn’t been announced yet, leaving fans eager for updates.

Why Is The Raja Saab Postponed?

Several reasons seem to have caused the delay. First, The Raja Saab shares the same production house, People Media Factory, with other April releases like Sunny Deol’s Jaat and Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s Jack. To avoid competition between their own films, the team likely decided to push the release.

Second, reports suggest Prabhas got injured during the shoot, delaying the filming process. This has made it hard for the makers to stick to the original schedule.

Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s Jack, directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, has now taken the April 10 release date. It’s said to be a stylish entertainer, though details are still under wraps.

More about Prabhas’ upcoming movie

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab is a horror-comedy starring Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan, and Nidhhi Agerwal. The movie has created a lot of buzz because of its unique mix of humor and thrills. Music by Thaman and a big budget under People Media Factory promise a grand cinematic experience.