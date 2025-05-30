‘Prabhas threatened to kill me if…’: Vishnu Manchu reveals interesting story

Hyderabad: Actor Vishnu Manchu is ready to release his dream movie Kannappa on June 27, 2025. It’s a mythological story about a hunter who becomes a great devotee of Lord Shiva. The movie is made on a huge budget of Rs. 200 crores. But what’s making news is not just the story — it’s how two big stars joined the film without taking any money.

Prabhas and Mohanlal Did It for Free

Vishnu revealed that Prabhas and Mohanlal, two of the biggest stars in India, worked in the film for free. They didn’t take even one rupee for their roles. This was a big surprise since both usually charge crores.

Mohanlal’s Quick Yes

Vishnu said that Mohanlal agreed to do the role in less than a minute. He didn’t ask for a script or payment. He said yes just out of love and respect for Vishnu’s father, Mohan Babu. When Vishnu offered money, Mohanlal got upset and said, “‘Itne bade aadmi hogaye ho ki humein paise doge? (You become such a big man that you will give us money?)’”

Prabhas Gave a Funny Warning

Vishnu is also close friends with Prabhas. He asked him for support to make the film reach more people. Prabhas agreed immediately and didn’t even ask about his role. When Vishnu tried to talk about payment, Prabhas jokingly said, “I’ll kill you if you talk about money again. I’m doing this for your dad.”

Akshay Kumar Charged Less Too

Even though Akshay Kumar didn’t do the film for free, he charged much less than usual. Vishnu said he was thankful to him as well.