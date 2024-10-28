Prabhas triple role rumor in new movie creates buzz among fans

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Prabhas is making waves with his upcoming movie, The Raja Saab, a horror-comedy thriller directed by Maruthi. Alongside Prabhas, the film stars Malavika Mohanan and Niddhi Agerwal. The Raja Saab is produced by People Media Factory and is set to release on April 10, 2025.

Prabhas’ Triple Role? Fans Guess a Ghostly Twist

Rumors around The Raja Saab suggest Prabhas might play not one, not two, but three characters in the film. Initial posters hinted at a dual role, showing Prabhas in both young and vintage looks. But now, a new twist has fans excited: Prabhas might also play a ghost! This surprising angle has sparked curiosity, as it would be a unique move for the actor.

Whether this ghost rumor is true or not, The Raja Saab already has fans eager to see how Prabhas handles these intriguing roles.

The film isn’t just exciting because of the story; it also boasts a huge set. Most of The Raja Saab was filmed on a custom-built, 40,000 sq. ft. set in Aziznagar, Moinabad. Built by People Media Factory, this set is reportedly the largest indoor set ever made for an Indian movie. Art director Rajeevan led the design, carefully planning every detail to bring director Maruthi’s vision to life.