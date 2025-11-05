Luxury fashion house Prada has once again taken social media by storm and this time, it’s not for a handbag or a runway outfit. The brand is selling a crochet safety pin brooch priced at a jaw-dropping 775 USD that is Rs.69,000, leaving Indians amused, confused, and totally entertained.

The so-called “safety pin brooch” is a simple metal pin wrapped in colourful crochet thread, finished with the signature Prada logo charm. While it’s being marketed as a high-fashion accessory, Indians can’t help but compare it to the humble pins found in every household sewing kit available for Rs.10 a dozen.

Internet in a laugh riot

As soon as the product hit the spotlight, the internet turned it into a meme fest. One user wrote, “For Rs.69,000, it better hold my life together, not just my dupatta.”

Another joked, “My grandma can make this for Rs 10 and she’ll include chai and biscuits too.”

Twitter and Instagram were soon filled with posts of desi versions of the “Prada pin.” Some even offered their own handmade ones for sale at “discounted prices” of Rs.100 for a set.

Andhadhun Lootmaar by Prada

Their latest “luxury” item is a safety pin priced at $775 (₹68,758).#Prada #LuxuryFashion pic.twitter.com/H2NkmuMGjx — Sapna Madan (@sapnamadan) November 5, 2025

Hey #Prada I Can Supply Pins For You at Good Deal Price…come sign a contract With me 😅🤝😌 pic.twitter.com/yImipkGN9p — 🫅Mrs. Writer 🖋️ 🇪🇦 (@MrsWriter_X) November 5, 2025

Not Prada’s First Price Shock

This isn’t the first time Prada has faced the wrath (and wit) of Indian netizens. Earlier, the Italian label launched sandals resembling Kolhapuri chappals, selling them for an eye-watering price tag abroad. Indians quickly pointed out that similar footwear could be found in local markets for under Rs.1,000 made by skilled artisans who never make international headlines.

Now, with this pricey crochet safety pin, Prada seems to have taken everyday creativity and stitched it into luxury fashion quite literally.

Desi Wit Wins Again

From Delhi to Hyderabad, people are having a field day online. One Hyderabadi user quipped, “Bro, I’ll sell you ten of these for Rs.100 and even wrap them in Charminar paper.”

While Prada calls it “artsy craftsmanship,” Indians call it “peak jugaad.” Because when it comes to turning the ordinary into extraordinary, no one does it better except maybe your dadi with her crochet hook.