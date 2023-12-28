Praja palana centres: Raja Singh slams Telangana govt for ‘poor arrangements’

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 28th December 2023 6:07 pm IST
Shahi Idgah mosque survey: Raja Singh slams Asaduddin Owaisi for remarks on verdict
Raja Singh (Image: X)

Hyderabad: Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh on Thursday, December 28, criticized the government for making poor arrangements at the Abhayahastham Praja Palana Centres.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The MLA said that he visited Praja Palana centres in Goshamahal and Mangalhat divisions and interacted with the public.

He said the state government supplied 100 to 200 forms at the centres while the demand is running into thousands.

MS Education Academy

“Thousands of people are coming to the centre to take the form and submit it there. Nobody came and handed the forms at residences as claimed by chief minister A Revanth Reddy, he remarked.

Raja Singh asked the police to take immediate action against the photostat shop owners for selling the form for Rs. 50 each.

“People are queuing at the Xerox shops to get a form. No one knows where the forms have gone, an enquiry should be done,” he demanded.

He stated that the Congress government is “cheating the public.

He demanded the government should provide 1,000 to 2,000 forms centers, have 10 officers to guide the people, and continue the program for one month. “One week’s time is insufficient,” he said.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 28th December 2023 6:07 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button