Praja palana centres: Raja Singh slams Telangana govt for ‘poor arrangements’

Hyderabad: Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh on Thursday, December 28, criticized the government for making poor arrangements at the Abhayahastham Praja Palana Centres.

The MLA said that he visited Praja Palana centres in Goshamahal and Mangalhat divisions and interacted with the public.

He said the state government supplied 100 to 200 forms at the centres while the demand is running into thousands.

“Thousands of people are coming to the centre to take the form and submit it there. Nobody came and handed the forms at residences as claimed by chief minister A Revanth Reddy, he remarked.

Raja Singh asked the police to take immediate action against the photostat shop owners for selling the form for Rs. 50 each.

“People are queuing at the Xerox shops to get a form. No one knows where the forms have gone, an enquiry should be done,” he demanded.

He stated that the Congress government is “cheating the public.

He demanded the government should provide 1,000 to 2,000 forms centers, have 10 officers to guide the people, and continue the program for one month. “One week’s time is insufficient,” he said.