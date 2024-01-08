Praja Palana Scheme in Telangana: Hyderabad tops in number of applications submitted

Hyderabad: The authorities in Telangana received over 1.25 crore applications under the Praja Palana program for various schemes, with the highest number coming from Hyderabad.

Those who have missed the deadline need not worry as Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumar stated earlier that Praja Palana would occur every four months, providing another opportunity for those who couldn’t apply this time.

13.7 lakh Praja Palana applications received from Hyderabad

Among the districts in Telangana, Hyderabad saw the highest number i.e., 13.7 lakh of Praja Palana applications submitted.

Out of the total submissions, 10.7 lakh were for the six guarantees pledged by the Congress party in the recent Assembly elections.

Officials also received applications for ration cards and other necessities in the city.

Following are the number of Praja Palana applications submitted in each district in Telangana.

Districts Under 5-guarantees (in lakhs) Others (in lakhs) Total (in lakhs) Hyderabad 10.70 3.00 13.70 Rangareddy 8.10 2.10 10.20 Medchal Malkajigiri 7.20 1.90 9.20 Nalgonda 5.30 0.90 6.10 Nizamabad 4.80 1.20 5.90 Khammam 4.90 0.60 5.50 Sangareddy 3.80 0.60 4.40 Suryapet 3.60 0.60 4.20 Jagitial 3.30 0.60 3.90 Siddipet 3.20 0.60 3.80 Bhadradri Kothagudem 3.30 0.40 3.70 Karimnagar 3.20 0.30 3.50 Warangal 2.90 0.40 3.30 Mahabubnagar 2.60 0.30 3.20 Vikarabad 2.70 0.40 3.10 Mahabubabad 2.40 0.70 3.10 Kamareddy 2.90 0.10 3.10 Hanumakonda 2.50 0.43 2.93 Mancherial 2.51 0.33 2.83 Nirmal 2.38 0.43 2.80 Medak 2.23 0.50 2.73 Peddapalli 2.31 0.38 2.69 Yadadri Bhuvanagiri 2.61 0.04 2.65 Adilabad 2.25 0.29 2.54 Rajanna Sircilla 1.91 0.29 2.20 Narayanpet 1.69 0.46 2.15 Jangaon 1.79 0.30 2.09 Wanaparthy 1.67 0.35 2.03 Nagarkurnool 1.63 0.32 1.95 Jogulamba Gadwal 1.55 0.40 1.95 Kumuram Bheem Asifabad 1.61 0.21 1.82 Jayashankar Bhupalpally 1.32 0.14 1.46 Mulugu 0.98 0.12 1.10

Exercise to upload applications online began

After the program’s conclusion on January 6, the state government initiated the online application upload process, setting a deadline of January 17.

Mandal revenue and mandal development officers will monitor this process, with district-level supervisory officers overseeing data entry.

Launched on December 28, the Praja Palana program clarified that existing beneficiaries of RythuBandhu and pension schemes don’t need to reapply.

Schemes under Praja Palana forms in Telangana

A common application form has been printed to avail benefits under five out of six guarantees.

Monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 each for women, cooking gas cylinder for Rs 500, free electricity up to 200 units, monthly pension of Rs 4,000 for various categories like senior citizens, widows, single women, financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per acre annually for farmers, Rs 12,000 each annually for agricultural labourers and financial assistance for building houses are among the major benefits promised under the guarantees.