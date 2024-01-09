Praja Vani effect: Widow of Hyderabad constable granted job

Hyderabad: Satyalatha, the widow of a deceased police constable was granted a job at the Rachakonda Commissionerate office after she submitted an application at the Praja Vani program about her plight.

She was denied employment for two years by the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh government due to her nativity, but the rules were relaxed to accommodate her after she raised her concerns through the program.

Songa Shekhar, her deceased husband, lost his life in a road accident while on duty at the Amberpet police headquarters of the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate on September 30, 2021.

After she approached chief minister A Revanth Reddy at the Praja Vani program with her application, he promptly instructed the state Director General of Police (DGP) and the Rachakonda Police Commissioner to make an exception to the rules and offer her a job on humanitarian grounds.

In line with the chief minister’s directive, the DGP ordered the Rachakonda CP to appoint Satyalatha as a junior assistant in the Rachakonda Commissionerate office, and she was promptly issued an appointment order.

Constable Shekhar’s family and Bhadra Reddy, the President of the Police Officers’ Association, thanked chief minister Revanth Reddy, the DGP, and the Rachakonda CP for their quick response and assistance.