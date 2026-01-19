Prajavani complaints must be resolved quickly: GHMC Commissioner

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner RV Karnan, on Monday, January 19, directed officials to swiftly resolve complaints and requests submitted during the public hearing programme Prajavani.

Addressing a public meeting, Karnan instructed officials to remain attentive and avoid delays in grievance redressal, adding that heads of different departments must ensure issues are resolved so petitioners do not have to return repeatedly.

As many as 41 requests and complaints were received during the public hearing held at the GHMC headquarters, and a total of 168 complaints were received in the 12 zones of the GHMC.

Out of these, 53 were received in the Shamshabad zone, 32 in the Malkajgiri zone office, 23 in the Qutbullapur zone office, 17 in the Kukatpally zone office, 11 in the Serilingampalli zone office, eight in the LB Nagar zone office, seven in the Rajendranagar zone office, and two complaints were received in the Charminar zone office.