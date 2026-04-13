Prajavani: HYDRAA urged to remove encroachments in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The unending saga of public spaces in layouts, government lands and roads being encroached to be sold as plots; has been the grievance of the public who represented their issues to the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring Agency (HYDRAA) during its Prajavani programme held on Monday, April 13.

Among the complainants were the residents of Jagadamba Colony and BDL Colony in Bagh Hayathnagar (close to Hyderabad- Vijayawada National Highway) , who alleged that temporary sheds were erected by people and rent was being collected from them, by building a wall on the road connecting the two colonies. Action could soon be initiated.

The residents of Ameenpur Village Industrial Employees Housing Cooperative Society have alleged that the open spaces in their layout were being encroached, with roads and buildings being constructed in them.

The residents of Kalyanpuri in Uppal East complained that a G+2 house was constructed in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) park.

In Turkayamjal municipality’s Neeladri Colony Phase 2, and in Jai Jawan Colony of Kapra, open spaces meant for roads and parks were being encroached and houses were constructed there alleged the petitioners.

In Bourampet village of Dundigal municipality of Medchal-Malkajgiri district, the residents have alleged that government land has been encroached and constructions were taking place there.

In total, 46 complaints were received by HYDRAA officials during the Prajavani.

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HYDRAA has also filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police on a social media post faking the Telangana High Court’s notice, ordering HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to appear in person before the bench on demolitions carried out by HYDRAA.

HYDRAA has lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate alleging fake news, the investigation of which was being done.