Prajavani receives 140 complaints, Secunderabad records highest at 28

Hyderabad: A total of 140 complaints were received during the recent GHMC’s Prajavani, prompting Commissioner RV Karnan to instruct officials to take immediate action on all grievances presented.

With a total of 140 complaints, 51 complaints were received during the public hearing at GHMC headquarters, with 25 related to Town Planning, eight to Health and Sanitation, seven to Tax, four each to Engineering and Finance, one to Land Acquisition, and two via phone calls.

A total of 89 complaints were received across the six zones under the GHMC limits. Secunderabad zone recorded the highest number with 28 complaints, followed by Kukatpally with 24, Serilingampally with 15, Charminar with 12, and LB Nagar with 10.