Prajwal Revanna episode: Siddaramaiah holds discussion with DGP

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday held discussions with state police chief Alok Mohan amid efforts to bring back JDS MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing allegations of sexually abusing several women, to the country.

In a Facebook post on May 1, Prajwal had sought seven days to return to India.

However, there are no indications of his return, even as the airports in Karnataka are on alert.

The 33-year-old Hassan MP reportedly flew to Germany soon after the Karnataka State Commission for Women chairperson Nagalakshmi Chowdhary wrote to the CM to order a probe into the sexual allegations against Prajwal after scores of explicit videos and pictures went viral on social media.

A Special Investigation Team was formed to investigate the case and it has served two notices to Prajwal.

Prajwal’s father and MLA H D Revanna has been arrested and remanded to police custody in connection with a kidnap case linked to the sexual allegations.

Revanna’s aide Sathish Babanna was also remanded to police custody by a city court today in relation to the abduction case.

According to the state government, a blue corner notice has been issued to bring back Prajwal, who remains untraceable.

The SIT has carried out spot inspection at Revanna’s house at Basavanagudi here in the presence of the victim.