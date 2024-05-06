Son-in-law of Kharge Radhakrishna named in Rs 800 crore scam

Bengaluru: A complaint has been registered with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Karnataka Lokayukta against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani and five others on Monday, May 6, in connection with alleged Rs 800 crore scam.

The complaint was registered by BJP Bengaluru South District President NR Ramesh.

The complaint has named Radhakrishna Doddamani, who is the Management Committee Chief in the Dr B.R. Ambedkar Medical College, and Dr BR Ambedkar Dental College as the prime accused. The charges against him include alleged corruption, cheating, creation of fake documents, forgery, and misuse of power.

HS Mahadeva Prasad, Dr NT Murali Mohan, and VS Kuber are the other accused. The complaint has also been lodged against the Public Relations Officer Amanulla Khan.

The complainant NR Ramesh said that the accused indulged in collecting hundreds of crores from failed and ineligible students of rich families to provide them seats to study MBBS and BDS courses by creating fake documents.

Also Read BJP preparing blueprint of lies to win LS polls: Mamata Banerjee

“Scam involves more than Rs 800 crores in connection with admissions to Dr BR Ambedkar Medical College and Dr BR Ambedkar Dental Colleges. Though the college employee association members, activists, and few members of the administration committee have filed complaints to the Governor’s office, Chief Secretary of Karnataka government, no action has been initiated in this regard,” he alleged.

He said that since 2008-09 till date, thousands of illegalities have come forward regarding admission under the management quota.

“After the appointment of Amaunalla Khan, a fourth-grade officer as a PRO, the failed students were given admissions violating all rules and guidelines,” Ramesh said.

N.R. Ramesh said that the fake academic certificates were obtained from the colleges in Jharkhand and other states for the students who failed in class 12th and admission to MBBS and BDS courses were given.

He further alleged that from each student the accused collected between Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore. “They have also taken lakhs of rupees to provide 100 per cent marks in internals and committed a big fraud.”

The complainant has given the details of one of the failed students from Bengaluru, whose marks cards were ‘arranged’ from a college in Jharkhand while a medical seat was provided to him in Karnataka.

“Similar scam has been taking place for 15 years,” Ramesh alleged in his complaint.

He alleged that Amanulla Khan is presently constructing his medical college in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu for Rs 500 crore.

“Under Kharge, his son-in-law Radhakrishna, the man who took nine years to complete the MBBS course with 18 attempts has been appointed as the professor. That person has suspiciously completed an MD course as well,” Ramesh said.

Radhakrishna Doddamani is contesting as the Congress candidate from Kalaburagi which is going to polls on Tuesday.