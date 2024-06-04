Prajwal Revanna leads in Hassan

Bengaluru: Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of sexually abusing several women, was leading with a margin of 1,446 in Hassan Lok Sabha segment on Tuesday.

As per latest data available with the Election Commission, Prajwal has secured 1,37,167 votes, while his closest opponent Shreyas Patel of Congress got 1,35,721.

Prajwal (33), the grandson of JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda, had contested as the NDA candidate.

As charges against him of sexually abusing women emerged, after Hassan went to polls on April 26, the JD(S) suspended him from the party.

He is currently in the custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is probing the cases.