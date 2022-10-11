Prakash Ambedkar supports Rajendra Pal Gautam

New Delhi: Prakash Ambedkar, a grandson of BR Ambedkar, on Monday extended support to Aam Aadmi Party MLA and ex-minister Rajendra Pal Gautam after the conversion event sparked controversy.

In a tweet, Prakash Ambedkar wrote, ‘The Ambedkar family fully supports Rajendra Pal Gautam and urges all Ambedkarites to join him in his efforts to restore dignity to former untouchables by embracing Buddhist philosophy and the path shown by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’.

In another tweet, he wrote, ‘the AAP is no longer secular or supportive of religious tolerance, but rather a fervent supporter of Vedic Hindu religion and an opponent of Buddhist philosophy and Saints Dharma’.

Delhi Police issues notice to AAP MLA

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has served a notice to AAP MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam for appearing on Tuesday, two days after the video went viral where he was seen converting a large gathering of people to Buddhism.

According to Delhi police officials, a police team went to Gautam’s house on Monday, where he was questioned in the matter. He is again called on Tuesday to the police station for further questioning.

A senior police officer said that Gautam has been asked to appear so that he can be questioned to ascertain the sequence of incidents and verify facts related to the gathering and their conversion to Buddhism.

Gautam termed it false propaganda

Earlier, Gautam termed this as false propaganda. He also told reporters that the vows taken at the event to not worship Hindu gods and goddesses were originally taken by BR Ambedkar in 1956.

The same evening Gautam accused BJP of spreading false narratives against him and alleged that only a portion of his speech was being circulated on social media by the BJP.

Gautam resigned as AAP minister on Sunday following a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal and other senior party leaders.

With inputs from ANI