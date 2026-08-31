Prakash Raj faces protest during Dharwad event

Dharwad: Tension prevailed at the Karnataka Vidyavardhaka Sangha in Dharwad on Sunday, August 30, after some Hindu activists attempted to confront actor Prakash Raj, who had arrived to participate in the ‘Manushyatvadedege Samudaya’ programme.

The activists alleged that Prakash Raj would speak against Hindu interests at the event and attempted to surround him. A poster of the actor was also reportedly smeared with ink during the protest.

Police personnel deployed at the venue stopped a group of youths who tried to enter the auditorium. An argument subsequently broke out between the protesters and police. The protesters were later detained and taken away in a police vehicle as a precautionary measure.

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The programme, organised under the theme ‘Manushyatvadedege Samudaya’, focused on social and national issues and brought together participants for discussions.

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Speaking after the programme, Prakash Raj said the event had provided an opportunity to discuss important issues concerning society and the country.

“It was a good programme. There was discussion about the community and problems facing the country. Senior judges were also present at the programme. Those who say such programmes should not be held should come to their senses,” he said.

Responding to allegations that he was opposed to Hindus, Prakash Raj said, “They have nothing beyond calling me anti-Hindu. I am not anti-Hindu in any country.”

Police maintained security at the venue to prevent further confrontation between the protesters and programme participants. The incident briefly created a tense atmosphere in the area before the situation was brought under control.