Pranit or Mridul? Meet the new captain of Bigg Boss 19 house

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 has finally got its new captain after a week without one. Following the nominations, the much-awaited captaincy task took place inside the house, and it will be showcased in tomorrow’s episode.

Bigg Boss 19 new captain week 9

As per insiders, during the task, Bigg Boss asked all housemates to write down the name of the contestant they wanted to see as the next captain. While majority votes initially went to Pranit More and Mridul Tiwari, it was Mridul who ultimately received the highest number of votes and emerged as the new captain of the house.

Last week, the captaincy task was cancelled by Bigg Boss after Gaurav Khanna and Neelam Giri broke the rules during the ‘Chitti Aayi Hai’ task where contestants received emotional letters from their families.

With Mridul now holding the captain’s chair, it will be interesting to see how the house dynamics shift and what new twists unfold under his leadership.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 19.