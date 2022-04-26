Prashant Kishor declines offer to join Congress party

Election strategist Prashant Kishor, after continued deliberations with the Congress party, has rejected the offer to join the party as part of its “Empowered Action Group” expected to address the political challenges ahead of the 2024 national polls.

“I declined the generous offer of #congress to join the party as part of the EAG & take responsibility for the elections. In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi had invited poll strategist Prashant Kishor to join the party and be a part of its ‘Empowered Action Group-2024’ to evolve a strategy for the general elections but he has declined the offer, the party said.

“Following a presentation & discussions with Sh. Prashant Kishor, Congress President has constituted a Empowered Action Group 2024 & invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He declined. We appreciate his efforts & suggestion given to party,” the party senior leader Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted.

Kishor was keen to join the Congress and had desired to do so without any expectations. He had also made a presentation to the party on which its top leaders deliberated during the last week.

Sources said the reason for his not joining the Congress was the pact signed by his company I-PAC with TRS for the Telangana assembly elections and that was viewed by the Congress leadership as a conflict of interest.



Kishor has been engaged by Mamata Banerjee’s TMC in West Bengal as well as Nitish Kumar’s JD-U in Bihar for election management.

With Agency inputs.