Prashant Kishor ends fast unto death over ‘irregularities’ in BPSC exam

Patna: Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Thursday withdrew his fast unto death after 14 days of protest over alleged irregularities in a competitive exam conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission on December 13 last year.

However, the former political strategist said his ‘Satyagraha’ would continue for the cause of civil service aspirants, and the youth of the state and also against the alleged ‘authoritarian’ attitude of the state government.

“The matter, seeking the cancellation of the BPSC’s 70th Combined Competitive exam held on December 13, is being heard by the Patna High Court today. It is a coincidence that I am calling off my fast unto death on a day when the matter is being heard before the court. We are quite hopeful that job aspirants will get justice from the Patna High Court. If they don’t get justice, we will knock on the door of the Supreme Court,” Kishor said.

Also Read Prashant Kishor sent to jail without custodial warrant, claims lawyer

He had started the fast unto death on January 2, demanding cancellation of the BPSC exam.

Before withdrawing his fast unto death at the party’s camp office here, Kishor took a dip in the Ganga river and offered puja.

Kishor was offered fruit juice by his party workers as he withdrew from the hunger strike.

The party has set up its camp office at LCT Ghat on the bank of the Ganga river.

“Now, my ‘Satyagraha’ will continue from the Jan Suraaj party office here. We call it ‘Bihar Satyagraha Ashram’. We will train at least 1 lakh students at this ashram till March 11,” he said.

These trained students will create awareness among the people against the alleged injustice being faced by the socially weaker sections of the society and the youth, he claimed.

“I condemn the baton charge and police action against the protesting students in Bihar. The Jan Suraaj Party will file a criminal writ petition in the next two days against those bureaucrats who are behind the police action against the job aspirants. We will also go to the Human Rights Commission against the officials,” Kishor said.

He also claimed, “Our ‘Satyagraha’ will also continue against the authoritarian attitude of the Nitish Kumar government, which has not said even a single word so far on students’ demands.”

Kishor also said the Bihar governor and the chief secretary met the protesting students, but “the CM never bothered to meet them”.

“This shows his arrogance or insensitivity. He might not be able to understand the problems of students,” the Jan Suraaj Party’s founder alleged.

Kishor claimed, “People are discussing the mental health of the CM. I don’t know anything about his mental health. But if people are talking about it, a bulletin about his overall health must be issued. After all, he is head of the state.”

Elaborating on his ‘Bihar Satyagraha Ashram’ initiative, the former political strategist claimed that at least 5,000 students and youth will be trained here from January 20.

The philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi’s ‘Satyagraha’ is to uplift communities to stand against injustices and to create change without violence, he said.

“Youths, inspired by ‘Satyagraha’ will play a key role in creating awareness among the masses. That’s why I am going to start this initiative. My aim is to make the youth understand the importance of ‘Satyagraha’,” he said.

Kishor was recently discharged from a hospital in Patna following improvement in his health condition.

He was admitted to a private hospital, a day after his arrest by the police for staging a dharna at a site in the city where such agitations are prohibited.

Hours after his arrest, Kishor was granted bail by a local court.

“The government removed us from Gandhi Maidan, and now we are sitting in the lap of the holy Ganga river. I am confident that students will get the justice”, said Kishor.

The competitive examination conducted by the BPSC on December 13 has been in the eye of a state-wide protest over allegations of question paper leak.

Even as the government dismissed the allegation, a fresh test was ordered for more than 12,000 candidates.