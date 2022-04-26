Prashant Kishor met KCR to end association with TRS: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Monday said Political strategist Prashant Kishor met with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in order to end all his relationships with the pink party boss. He said PK would not have any kind of alliance with the TRS party now and added that all his predictions on the issue had now become realities.

He said the day when PK would hold a joint press conference with him after joining the Congress party and give a call to the people of the state to defeat the ruling TRS party in the next Assembly elections. The TPCC chief made it clear that Prashant Kishor would also follow the instructions of the high command after joining the Congress party.

The comments made by Revanth Reddy have assumed importance in the wake of news reports that the firm owned by PK, IPAX, had struck a deal with the ruling TRS party to work for its victory in the next Assembly elections.

PK also camped at KCR’s camp office Pragati Bhavan for two days. PK has reportedly requested Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to take the Congress party along with his party if an alternative political platform is formed in the country.

It is also learned that PK had told KCR that it would not be possible to defeat BJP unless all Opposition political parties worked together after joining hands. However, KCR reportedly told PK that his party would maintain equal distance with Congress and the BJP in Telangana.