Prashant Kishor rolls out Congress’ revival plan, suggests non-Gandhi as president

New Delhi: Congress leaders and poll strategist Prashant Kishor are going to deliberate on the roadmap for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Friday.

According to media reports, Kishor has suggested non-Gandhi as the Congress’ president. He has labeled his revival plan as ‘Natraj’.

As per the plan, Sonia Gandhi can continue as the UPA chief and Rahul Gandhi can lead the party. However, the party chief should be non-Gandhi.

He also suggested that Congress should avoid mainstream media and start creating a digital team.

Stating that Congress no longer remains a democratic party, he highlighted that 65 percent of district presidents and 90 percent of block presidents never met the Congress president or general secretary.

Recommending the internal reforms needed for the revival of the party, he said that the tenure of Congress president and the working committee must be fixed.

Entry of Prashant Kishor into Congress

Prashant Kishor may join Congress in the next two to three days.

Earlier, national general secretary KC Venugopal said that the role of Kishor in the party will be known within a week.

Kishor will hold talks with the interim president of Congress Sonia Gandhi today while Rahul Gandhi along with the national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are also likely to take part in the deliberations on the issue of the joining of the poll strategist.

With inputs from agencies