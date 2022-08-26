Pratik Sehajpal in Naagin 6, how much will he charge?

Mumbai: Ekta Kapoor’s popular supernatural drama Naagin 6 never fails to grab headlines, be it for the storyline or the characters. Recently, the show was abuzz on the internet for getting an extension till December. In fact, it was also reported that the makers are all set to spice things up by introducing a 20-year leap that will follow Tejasswi Prakash aka Pratha’s daughter’s life.

Well, amid all the hype, we have yet another update that will thrill Naagin 6 viewers. According to a report in India Forums, Pratik Sehajpal is all set to enter the show as the lead.

While Pratik Sehajpal is yet to officially confirm the big news, fans are really excited to see him acting on the small screen.

Pratik Sehajpal gained fame through his participation in Bigg Boss 15 and since then has been climbing the ladder of success. Slowly and steadily, he has become one of the most loved and bankable celebrities in the entertainment industry.

So, how much will he charge for Naagin 6? Scroll ahead to find out.

Pratik Sehajpal’s remuneration for Naagin 6

Pratik Sehajpal recently finished his stint in Rohit Shetty‘s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Reportedly, he charged a whopping amount of Rs 10L per week for his participation in the show.

He hiked his fees after Bigg Boss 15 where he charged Rs. 2L per week.

Now, considering his popularity after his splendid work in KKK 12 seems like the actor will charge no less than Rs. 2-3L per episode for Naagin 6.