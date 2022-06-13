Prayagraj violence: ‘Is Yogi CJ of Allahabad HC?’ Owaisi questions demolition of accused’s home

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday lashed out at Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, accusing him of acting like the chief justice of the Allahabad high court by demolishing the home of the alleged ‘main perpetrator’ of the Prayagraj incident.

The head of the Welfare Party of India (WPI), Mohammed Javed, who has been named as the ‘main conspirator’ of the protests held in UP against Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal’s remarks against Prophet Muhammad, was kicked out alongside his family on short notice, hours before demolition.

Municipal workers, joined by police, demolished the residences of two, accused of violence, during the protests in Saharanpur on Saturday, claiming that they were unlawful structures.

According to the attorneys, the house was in the name of Javed’s wife and she had not received any warning of illegal building.

“The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court. Is he going to imprison anyone and demolish their homes?, “While speaking at a rally in Gujarat’s Kutch, Owaisi posed the question.

The accused allegedly possessed illegal firearms and offensive posters at his residence, according to police. Before the destruction, a search was conducted at his residence on Sunday morning.

“We discovered a 12 bore illegal handgun, a 315 bore illegal pistol, cartridges, and other documents with undesirable statements against the honourable court,” stated Ajay Kumar, Prayagraj’s Senior Superintendent of Police. Mohammed has been detained and is being probed in connection with the incident, reported NDTV.

The destruction occurred just hours after a notice claiming unlawful building on the ground and first levels were posted outside his home. He had also allegedly neglected to respond to a demolition order delivered to him in May.

The action came after the protests took a violent turn in some parts of the state, on Friday.

The police are also currently investigating, Javed’s daughter, Afreen Fatima’s participation in this week’s violence. Fatima was an active part of the anti-CAA-NRC demonstrations in the capital in 2020.

Mohammed was given until June 9 to get the unlawful building demolished, after which he was given a final notice to remove the residence by 11 a.m. on June 12.

In a letter to the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, counsel for the politician, however, disputed the allegations. They claimed Mohammed was not the owner of the property that was demolished, claiming that the authorities had broken the law and that the destruction was illegal.

After Friday prayers, massive demonstrations erupted in regions of Uttar Pradesh in response to suspended BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma’s inflammatory statements against Prophet Muhammad.