Prayed for India to emerge as powerful nation: Gadkari in Tirupati

The Union minister was accompanied by TTD Trust Board Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy for darshan of Sri Venkateswara.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 13th July 2023 10:56 am IST
Prayed for India to emerge as powerful nation: Gadkari in Tirupati
Union minster Gadkari in Tirupati

Tirupati: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday offered prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala.

BookMyMBBS

He along with his family members had ‘darshan’ in the early hours of the day.

The Union minister later said that he prayed to the deity to bless India to become a powerful nation bestowed with prosperity.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Andhra Cabinet approves construction of houses in Amaravati R-5 zone

Speaking to media persons outside the Tirumala temple, he said he was blessed to have the darshan along with his family.

“I prayed to Bhagawan Sri Venkateswara to give me more strength to serve the people of my country. With the benign blessings of Sri Venkateswara the country will soon emerge into a biggest powerful nation,” he said.

Earlier, he was accompanied by TTD Trust Board Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy for darshan of Sri Venkateswara.

After darshan, he was offered Vedasirvachanam by Vedic pandits at Ranganayakula Mandapam. Later the Chairman presented Theertha Prasadams, photo of Srivaru to the dignitary.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 13th July 2023 10:56 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button