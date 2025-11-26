Prayer meet for Dharmendra likely this week; venue yet to be decided

Dharmendra
Mumbai: A prayer meet is expected to be held later this week in memory of veteran actor Dharmendra, who died on Monday.

The actor, who would have turned 90 on December 8, passed away at his residence after prolonged illness.

“A prayer meet will be held here but the location is yet to be finalised,” an insider told PTI.

Dharmendra was cremated in a private ceremony Monday afternoon at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Juhu, in a contrast to the public funerals of celebrities like Sridevi, Yash Chopra, and others who were accorded full state honours.

Born as Dharam Singh Deol in Punjab in 1935, the screen icon featured in more than 300 films in a career spanning six-decades.

The actor was widely celebrated for his versatility across action, romance and comedy and some of his classics include “Sholay”, “Chupke Chupke”, “Satyakam, “Anupama”, “Seeta Aur Geeta” and many others.

