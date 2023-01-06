Prayers not answered, man vandalises temples in Indore; arrested

Indore: A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly vandalising two temples in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh apparently after his wishes were not fulfilled, a police official said on Friday.

The vandal has said he carried out these acts recently as prayers to get his eye, damaged in an accident in childhood, to heal had remained unfulfilled, the official said.

“Two temples in Chandan Nagar and Chhatripura were vandalised and an idol defiled recently. The accused looks mentally unstable. His father runs a small hardware store. The issue is sensitive and an in-depth probe was underway,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Choubey told PTI.

He has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), Choubey added.