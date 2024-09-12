Prediction: 2nd contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss Telugu 8

Hyderabad: The excitement and tension inside the Bigg Boss Telugu 8 house intensified as the second week’s nomination process took place in latest episodes. The nomination task, which began on September 10 and spanned two days, required each contestant to nominate two of their fellow housemates for eviction, providing valid reasons for their choices.

However, these reasons did not go down well with many, sparking a series of disputes and heated exchanges among the contestants.

In a house already brimming with complex dynamics and shifting alliances, the second week’s nominations saw a total of eight contestants face the risk of elimination. The contestants nominated for this week’s eviction are:

Shekar Basha

Prithviraj

Nikhil

Aditya

Naga Manikanta

Nainika

Seetha

Vishnupriya

As the fear of elimination grips the contestants, viewers are eagerly waiting to see how these nominated housemates handle the pressure in the days leading up to the eviction.

Elimination Polls: Who’s Safe, Who’s Not?

Fans and followers of Bigg Boss Telugu have now taken to online polls to voice their opinions and predict this week’s elimination. Early results from multiple polls indicate that Nikhil and Vishnupriya are currently leading in terms of fan support, receiving the highest number of votes to stay in the house. Both contestants appear to have a strong fan base, keeping them relatively safe for now.

On the other hand, Aditya and Shekar Basha seem to be struggling to secure enough votes. They are receiving the lowest numbers in various polls, placing them in a vulnerable position for elimination.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Who will get eliminated?

If the current voting trends are anything to go by, Shekar Basha appears to be the most likely contestant to face elimination during this week’s episode.

Last week, Bezawada Bebakka became the first contestant to leave the Bigg Boss house, and with the competition heating up, all eyes are now on this week’s eviction. Will the predictions hold true, or will there be a surprising twist in the elimination process?

As always, the final decision rests in the hands of the audience and the Bigg Boss showrunners. With the unpredictability of the game, only time will tell which contestant will be shown the door at the end of the week.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8.