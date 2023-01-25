Prediction: 4 Ticket To Finale winners of Bigg Boss 16

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 is just a few days away from its finale week. With an interesting mix of contestants and their high-end drama, the show has managed to create ripples on social media, especially Twitter. As the show is inching towards the finale, it’s time for the housemates to redesign their strategies and reconstruct their alliances in the game.

Bigg Boss 16 is currently in a crucial stage as it is hosting the Ticket To Finale race. Last night’s episode saw a massive brawl between the contestants as the ‘mandali’ tried to save Nimrit’s captaincy and her TTF. The contestants were asked to discuss the reasons mutually and remove 10 rings on a board in order to take away Nimrit’s ticket to the finale week. However, Shiv, Stan and Sumbul fight to help Nimrit save her TTF as the other contestants manage to remove only two rings.

Image Source: Colors Twitter

Image Source: Colors Twitter

Going by social media buzz and other celebrities’ opinions, it is quite clear to say who will be the finalists of Bigg Boss 16. Based on current standings and viewer sentiment, the four contestants who are likely to receive the TTF are —

Shiv Thakare

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia

However, it is important to note that these are just predictions and anything can happen in the upcoming episodes of BB 16. Let’s wait and watch.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 16.