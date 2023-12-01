Prediction: Animal’s day 1 box office collection worldwide

Mumbai: The highly anticipated film ‘Animal,’ starring Bollywood sensation Ranbir Kapoor, has been generating a lot of buzz. It has finally arrived in theatres today.

Animal delivered one of the biggest pre-sales in the history of Indian films. The actor’s intense persona has encouraged many moviegoers to purchase tickets well in advance. The film has already made Rs 34 crore from advance sales, and its producers anticipate that it will rank among Ranbir Kapoor’s biggest hits.

The trailer of the Animal movie has already created buzz and it is expected that it will rule the box office. Various popular trade analyst shared their predictions with media outlets and on social media platforms about the movie’s business.

Animal Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 1

Various reports suggest that Animal will break Ranbir Kapoor’s all previous records and it will also set a new one by crossing Rs 100 crore mark on opening day worldwide. The cinephiles are booking the tickets at both online and at box office and it is expected that it might turn RK’s biggest film.

Film trade analyst and critic Taran Adarsh wrote that Animal movie is expected to do big business on the day one.

Taking to the X , he wrote, ”#Xclusiv… #Animal is expected to ERUPT at the #Boxoffice this Friday… Advance booking status at national chains… Note: [Friday] Day 1 tickets sold… #PVRInox: 1,83,000 #Cinepolis: 49,000 Total: 2,32,000 tickets sold. #AnimalTheFilm”.

Let’s us wait and watch, whether people will like ‘Animal’ for his rage or not?