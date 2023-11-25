Prediction: Animal’s EXPLOSIVE day 1 box office collections

Mumbai: After a series of box office setbacks, Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor is all set to make a grand return with his upcoming film, ‘Animal’, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The much-anticipated movie, featuring Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, is scheduled to hit the screens on December 1, and the excitement is already palpable as advance bookings have begun.

Undeterred by past failures, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for a powerful comeback, and Animal has become the talk of the town. The film has created immense buzz with its intriguing trailer, teasers, songs, and posters, capturing the attention of fans and cinephiles alike.

Animal Day 1 Box Office Collection

Industry pundits and trade analysts predicting nothing short of an explosive opening for Animal. Analysts and critics are already dubbing the movie as one of the biggest releases of 2023.

The overwhelming response to the promotional material has heightened expectations, with whispers in Bollywood and Tollywood circles suggesting that the film is poised to achieve a remarkable milestone of Rs 50 crore on its opening day, which would easily mark the biggest opening in Ranbir Kapoor’s illustrious career.

The countdown to December 1 has begun, and the industry is abuzz with the potential success that awaits Ranbir Kapoor’s powerful comeback. Let’s wait and see if Animal roars at the box office as predicted.