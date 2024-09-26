Prediction: Jr NTR’s Devara day 1 TOTAL box office collections

Hyderabad: Jr. NTR, who impressed fans worldwide with his performance in RRR, is now ready to take the stage again with his highly anticipated film Devara Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva. The film will release on September 27 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. With Jr. NTR playing a double role, and stars like Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor joining the cast, this movie has fans buzzing with excitement.

Devara Part 1 Pre-Release Hype

The excitement for Devara Part 1 is huge, and ticket pre-sales are already showing massive success. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie has already crossed Rs 70 crore in pre-sales worldwide, and the numbers are only expected to grow as the release day nears.

Expected Opening Day Numbers

Experts predict that Devara Part 1 will easily gross over Rs 100 crore on its first day. A movie distributor shared while speaking to siasat.com, “This is NTR’s most awaited film since RRR, and ticket sales are extraordinary, especially in the Telugu states. The Hindi version is picking up slowly, but momentum is building.”

“Current projections suggest that the movie could earn between Rs 130-150 crore on its opening day, making it a serious contender for breaking box office records for non-RRR films,” the source further added.

Special Showtimes in Telangana

In Telangana, the government has allowed theaters to host six shows a day for Devara Part 1, with some screenings starting as early as 1 AM! This will ensure that the film maximizes its earnings from day one. In Hyderabad, theaters like Sudarshan 35mm, Devi 70mm, and Sandhya 70mm will show the movie 46 times in a single day, giving fans plenty of opportunities to catch it.

Devara Part 1 is expected to cross Rs 100 crore worldwide on its first day, with most of its earnings coming from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (around Rs 65-70 crore). Karnataka is predicted to bring in another Rs 10 crore, while markets in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and North India will add Rs 11-12 crore. The overseas box office is expected to bring in an additional Rs 45 crore.

All in all, Devara Part 1 is projected to have a worldwide opening of around Rs 131-150 crore, setting it up as the second-biggest opening of 2024.