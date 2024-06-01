Prediction: Kalki 2898 AD Day 1, Week 1 box office collections

Hyderabad: The Indian film industry is buzzing with excitement as the release of “Kalki 2898 AD” draws near. This highly anticipated science fiction epic is all set to change the landscape of Indian cinema, with expectations soaring to new heights. The film boasts a star-studded cast, a massive budget, and a captivating storyline that promises to enthrall audiences worldwide.

With a mega budget of Rs. 600 crores, “Kalki 2898 AD” stands as one of the most expensive movies ever made in Indian film history. Directed by the visionary Nag Ashwin, known for his epic narratives, the film is a futuristic saga that intertwines mythology with science fiction, promising to be a visual and emotional spectacle.

Stellar Cast and Production

“Kalki 2898 AD” boasts a star-studded cast, featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani form the core of a stellar cast that is bound to captivate audiences with their performances.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collections

Trade analysts are predicting a box office tsunami, with “Kalki 2898 AD” expected to shatter opening day records. A few sources from the film circles informed Siasat.com that the mega project might cross the Rs. 150 crore mark on day 1. The opening weekend projections are even more staggering, with forecasts of Rs. 400-500 crores, setting the stage for what could be the highest-grossing movie ever made by Indian Cinema, sources told us.

Well, considering the massive hype around the movie, we can expect these numbers easily. Also, the earth-shattering prerelease businesses of the movie including OTT, audio, TV satellites, and theatrical rights only add more fuel to the excitement around it.

The release of “Kalki 2898 AD” is expected to set new benchmarks in various aspects of filmmaking, from storytelling and production to box office collections. Its success could pave the way for future high-budget, high-concept films in India, encouraging filmmakers to push the boundaries of creativity and ambition.

As the countdown to June 27, 2024, continues, Kalki 2898 AD unfolds a new chapter in the saga of Indian cinema.