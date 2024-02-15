Prediction: Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD total box office collection

Hyderabad: Excitement is building in the film industry as Prabhas gears up for his highly anticipated movie, ‘Kalki 2898 AD.’ It is scheduled to release on 9 May 2024 theatrically. Touted to be the most expensive Indian film ever made, with a budget soaring to Rs 600 crores, the movie is already making headlines for its grand scale and ambitious production.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie also stars Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collections

Early predictions for ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ suggest that the makers are eyeing remarkable numbers at the box office. The buzz is that they are targeting a whopping Rs 200 crores from the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh regions alone. The movie’s appeal isn’t limited to India, as overseas markets are also in focus, with an anticipated collection of Rs 100 crores.

In the Nizam region, the film is expected to rake in around Rs 75 crores, showcasing its strong potential in various markets. The theatrical rights in key South Indian states—Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka—are reportedly fetching substantial prices, with expectations soaring beyond Rs 500 crores in total revenue.

The pre-release business of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is generating positive vibes, hinting at a strong start for the movie even before its official release. It is also being said that the movie might enter the precious Rs 1000 crore club too. Speaking about the opening day predictions, buzz has it that it might earn over Rs 50 crore.

The makers are leaving no stone unturned to deliver a cinematic masterpiece, and fans are eagerly awaiting the onscreen magic.

As the countdown to the movie release begins, industry enthusiasts are curious to witness whether ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ will live up to its colossal expectations. The official box office numbers will only be unveiled after the movie hits theaters, adding to the anticipation surrounding this mega-budget cinematic venture. Let’s wait and watch.