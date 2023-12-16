Prediction: Prabhas’ Salaar Day 1 box office collections

Hyderabad: In a cinematic showdown that has everyone buzzing, Shah Rukh Khan’s family entertainer ‘Dunki’ and Prabhas’ much-anticipated action extravaganza ‘Salaar: Part 1-The Ceasefire’ are set to hit the screens on December 21 and December 22, respectively.

The spotlight is on the battle for box office supremacy, with fans, trade experts, exhibitors, and distributors eagerly awaiting the results. The makers of ‘Salaar’ have faced multiple release date delays, building up immense anticipation for its eventual arrival on December 22.

Salaar’s Opening Day Collection: A Blockbuster In The Making?

Considering the tremendous hype surrounding ‘Salaar,’ industry insiders and critics are making bold predictions about its opening day collections. Relevant to mention here, as the advance booking openings are around the corner, 1.1M people are already interested in the movie, as per Book My Show (while filing this report).

Prabhas (Instagram)

The buzz suggests that the film is poised to cross the Rs 50 crore mark on day 1, with some sources, including Sacnilk, projecting an even more impressive figure of Rs 80 crore.

The speculation extends to regional performance, with estimates indicating a potential Rs 20 crore collection in the Hindi belt and a strong showing down south.

While anticipation runs high and various figures circulate, only time will reveal which among Dunki and Salaar emerges victorious at the box office. Let’s wait and watch.