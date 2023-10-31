Prediction: Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 day 1 box office collection

Mumbai: Salman Khan’s much-anticipated Bollywood movie, Tiger 3, is all set to hit screens on November 12, and fans are super excited. The release of its trailer and teasers has left everyone buzzing about the film. Notably, Emraan Hashmi’s portrayal as the antagonist has added a new level of interest and excitement. Fans are eagerly awaiting the face-off between Salman and Emraan on screen.

Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Prediction

Tiger 3 has already amassed a staggering 270K interests on Book My Show, showcasing the enormous organic hype surrounding the movie. Trade analysts and enthusiasts are predicting big things for the movie. Some speculate that it could potentially earn Rs 100 crore on its opening day, akin to the recent releases of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Pathaan.

Moreover, there’s talk in the air about Tiger 3 possibly entering the prestigious 1000 crore club, with predictions suggesting it might comfortably reach the Rs 500 crore mark. However, while these are exciting predictions, only time will reveal the actual outcome.

As the film’s release date draws near, the excitement continues to build, and fans are eagerly anticipating the on-screen magic that Tiger 3 promises to deliver. The actual success and the journey of the movie into the box office milestones will only be unveiled once it hits theatres.