Mumbai: For many years, Bollywood was the king of Indian cinema. But in recent times, South Indian films like Baahubali, KGF, Pushpa, and RRR have taken over. These movies became massive hits across the country and broke many box office records.

In 2023, Bollywood got some power back with big films like Pathaan, Jawan, Animal, and Gadar 2. These movies made good money and brought excitement back. But that didn’t last long. In 2024, several big films with a lot of hype failed at the box office.

Now All Eyes Are on War 2

One movie that everyone is waiting for now is War 2. It’s the next part of the hit film War that released in 2019. The first film, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, was known for its stylish action and shocking twist. Hrithik’s character, Kabir, became a fan favorite.

In War 2, Hrithik returns as Kabir. But this time, he will fight Jr NTR — the Telugu superstar who became super popular after RRR and Devara. Their face-off is one of the biggest reasons fans are excited.

Biggest Opening Day in Bollywood History?

Experts believe War 2 could make over Rs.100 crores in India and Rs. 50 crores overseas on the first day itself — reaching a total of Rs. 150 to 175 crores globally on Day 1. No other Bollywood film has ever done that before.

The movie is part of the YRF Spy Universe, which includes Pathaan and Tiger 3. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film is expected to have top-level action, a powerful story, and maybe even surprise cameos from other spy characters.

War 2 is set to release on August 14, 2025, right before Independence Day. With two powerhouse stars, massive buzz, and a strong franchise name, this could be the film that brings Bollywood back to the top.