Pregnancy diaries: Anushka-Virat, Deepika-Ranveer, now Katrina-Vicky?

Mumbai: The world of Bollywood is abuzz with joyous news as yet another piece of news spreads about the star couple’s pregnancy. After Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, and more recently, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, now Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s pregnancy rumors going viral. The Internet is buzzing with speculation, and fans are eagerly awaiting confirmation of the “good news.”

Katrina Kaif’s Polka-Dotted Outfit: A Clue?

Katrina Kaif, the stunning Bollywood actress, recently caught the eye of netizens with her chic airport look. As she was papped at the airport, her polka-dotted dress became the talk of the town. But what’s the buzz all about? Could there be some exciting news on the horizon?

Katrina Kaif stepped out in a white-hued maxi dress adorned with black polka dots. Paired with an oversized leather jacket, black boots, and stylish sunnies, Katrina exuded effortless charm.

Pregnancy Speculations

Now, here’s where it gets interesting. Over the years, there has been a curious connection between polka dots and actresses’ pregnancies. In 2020, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli made made pregnancy announcement and she was seen wearing a black polka dot dress. Now, Katrina’s choice of attire sparked rumors once again.

The Dupatta Incident at Ambani’s pre-wedding party

Remember when Katrina covered her belly with a dupatta while returning from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant‘s pre-wedding bash? That incident fueled further speculation.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, one of Bollywood’s beloved couples, tied the knot in 2021 after years of relationship. Their chemistry and love story has captured hearts, and fans eagerly await any news from the couple.