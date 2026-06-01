Pregnant woman caught in traffic jam as Governor’s convoy halts movement

Bengaluru : Traffic chaos erupted on Bengaluru’s Old Airport Road on Sunday, May 31, after vehicular movement was reportedly halted for nearly 30 minutes to facilitate the movement of the Governor’s convoy, leaving thousands of commuters stranded and triggering widespread criticism from motorists.

The disruption occurred on a stretch already facing severe congestion due to ongoing underpass construction works.

With traffic brought to a standstill and no effective diversion arrangements in place, long queues of vehicles formed on both sides of the road, causing significant inconvenience to the public.

Old Airport Road is already choking under underpass construction. Today, traffic was completely halted for nearly 30 minutes due to the Governor’s movement. A man carrying his pregnant wife was stuck in the gridlock. When will public convenience matter as much as VIP convenience? pic.twitter.com/jVCFRGFSEP — Prajval Prince (@prajvalprince) May 31, 2026

The situation drew particular attention after a man travelling with his pregnant wife was seen stranded in the gridlock while trying to reach a hospital. Witnesses said the family was left helpless as traffic remained frozen for an extended period, highlighting concerns over emergency access during VIP movements.

Commuters and local residents expressed frustration over the incident, arguing that public convenience and emergency medical needs should not be compromised for the movement of dignitaries.

The Old Airport Road corridor has been witnessing heavy congestion for several months due to ongoing infrastructure projects. Motorists alleged that the temporary closure worsened an already difficult traffic situation and exposed the lack of adequate traffic management during VIP movements.

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Videos and photographs of the traffic jam quickly circulated on social media, with many users questioning the practice of stopping traffic for long durations in one of the city’s busiest corridors. Several citizens also pointed out that emergency vehicles, patients and office-goers were forced to endure long delays.

“Are the lives and convenience of ordinary citizens less important than the movement of VIPs?” asked several social media users while criticizing the traffic restrictions.

The incident has once again sparked a debate on VIP culture and traffic management in Bengaluru, particularly at a time when the city is struggling with increasing congestion and major infrastructure works across key roads.

While traffic police eventually restored movement after the convoy passed, the incident left commuters fuming and renewed calls for better planning to ensure that emergency situations and public movement are not severely affected during VIP visits.