Congress Bhavan foundation ceremony planned after DKS swearing-in

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar has said that the Congress party is planning to hold the foundation stone-laying ceremony for its new state headquarters on Race Course Road immediately after his swearing-in ceremony on June 3.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the proposed site for the new Congress Bhavan on Sunday, May 31, Shivakumar said the final schedule for the event would be decided by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi.

“We are planning to conduct the bhoomi puja for the new Congress Bhavan after the swearing-in ceremony. Khargeji and Rahul Gandhi have to finalise the timing,” Shivakumar said.

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The Congress Legislature Party leader stated that invitations would be extended to all block and district Congress presidents, MLAs, former legislators, MPs, office-bearers of party frontal organisations, and chairpersons of various boards and corporations. However, he clarified that the event would not be open to the general public due to space constraints.

“Party workers should excuse us. The venue has limited space and only invited guests will be accommodated,” he said.

Shivakumar further revealed that the invitation for Rahul Gandhi would be formally handed over shortly and that preparations for the foundation ceremony are being coordinated under the leadership of senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy.

Referring to the swearing-in event, Shivakumar said large LED screens would be installed at the Congress Bhavan premises to enable party leaders and workers to watch the ceremony live.

“We could not invite every leader and office-bearer to the swearing-in function. Therefore, arrangements are being made here so that those who worked hard for the party can watch the programme,” he added.

The Chief Minister-designate also explained why the oath-taking ceremony would be held at Lok Bhavan instead of the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha.

“We do not want to inconvenience Bengaluru residents or create traffic congestion due to the movement of large numbers of vehicles. That is why the ceremony will be held at Lok Bhavan in a simple manner,” he said.

When asked whether ministers would take oath alongside him, Shivakumar said the matter would be decided by the Congress high command.

“I have no information on that. The party leadership will take the final decision regarding ministerial appointments,” he said.