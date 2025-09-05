Pregnant woman killed in Hyderabad’s Jawaharnagar

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police are investigating after a pregnant woman was found murdered in a secluded area near Saket Towers in Kapra, Jawaharnagar, on Friday, September 5.

The victim, estimated to be in her thirties and yet to be identified, was discovered with a fatal head injury among bushes by local residents who alerted the authorities.

Police suspect that the woman was attacked with a boulder, which caused the deadly head trauma. Investigators are exploring all angles, including the possibility of sexual assault before the murder. The Jawaharnagar police, supported by the forensic team and a dog squad, thoroughly examined the crime scene for evidence.

Officers are reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area and roads leading to the spot to trace any suspects.

Additionally, the police are determining whether the murder occurred at the location where the body was found or if the woman was killed elsewhere and later dumped there.

The body has been transported to a hospital for autopsy as the investigation continues. Local police stations have been alerted to aid in the probe.